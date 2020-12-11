Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Chevrolet Impala

287,478 KM

Details Description Features

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2005 Chevrolet Impala

2005 Chevrolet Impala

4dr Sdn As Traded*Local Vehicle*

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Chevrolet Impala

4dr Sdn As Traded*Local Vehicle*

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 6318900
  2. 6318900
Contact Seller

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

287,478KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6318900
  • Stock #: F3PNWY
  • VIN: 2G1WF52E759193526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MEDIUM GRAY METALLIC
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3PNWY
  • Mileage 287,478 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
Birchwood Ford Wholesale Direct
Public Offer Before Wholesale!


These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards for Retailing.


**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold at our best price. There are NO negotiations**


NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road.
Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
rear window defogger
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2016 Ford Escape Tit...
 75,401 KM
$20,325 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Lari...
 51,896 KM
$44,750 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fiesta SE ...
 42,847 KM
$15,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory