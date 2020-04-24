Menu
2005 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring

2005 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  • 97,683KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4933488
  • Stock #: LD558720B
  • VIN: 2C4GM684X5R661173
Exterior Colour
Blue
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
New Arrival! This 2005 Chrysler Pacifica is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.

This SUV has 97,683 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI SOHC engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.winnipegdodge.com/apply-now



Thank you for giving THE NEW WINNIPEG DODGE the opportunity to earn your business! We strive to give the best car buying experience along with the most aggressive pricing in the car industry! If you have any questions on this particular vehicle or any other vehicle, please check out our website at winnipegdodge.com. For immediate assistance call one of our sales associates at 204-774-4444. We are located at 3965 Portage ave. Unit 90 in the POINTE WEST AUTOMALL.

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 280+ new cars and trucks for sale in Winnipeg. o~o

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

