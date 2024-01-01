$9,950+ tax & licensing
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser
TOURING
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Electric Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 10929.0
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare Super Clean Low Mileage PT Convert, equipped with the optional upgrade 2.4 Litre Turbo engine, Finished in Electric Blue Metallic with a charcoal gray interior, Ming Mirror finish, Factory Alloys with nice Cooper tires, Ice Cold air, Power top in excellent condition, Cruise Control, Power windows & locks, Just safetied and serviced. Carfax report available. A unique vehicle! with only 98,000 Km's, This Super clean car is Priced Right at Only $9,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
