Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Rare Super Clean Low Mileage PT Convert, equipped with the optional upgrade 2.4 Litre Turbo engine, Finished in Electric Blue Metallic with a charcoal gray interior, Ming Mirror finish, Factory Alloys with nice Cooper tires, Ice Cold air, Power top in excellent condition, Cruise Control, Power windows & locks,  Just safetied and serviced.   Carfax report available. A unique vehicle! with only 98,000 Kms, This Super clean car is Priced Right at Only $9,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491</p>

2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser

TOURING

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1723658312
  2. 1723658312
  3. 1723657838
  4. 1723657840
  5. 1723657836
  6. 1723657837
  7. 1723657840
  8. 1723657836
  9. 1723657830
  10. 1723657834
  11. 1723657839
  12. 1723657829
  13. 1723657838
  14. 1723657839
  15. 1723657839
  16. 1723657828
  17. 1723657838
  18. 1723657835
  19. 1723657839
  20. 1723657840
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C3EY55E55T358225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Electric Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 10929.0
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Super Clean Low Mileage PT Convert, equipped with the optional upgrade 2.4 Litre Turbo engine, Finished in Electric Blue Metallic with a charcoal gray interior, Ming Mirror finish, Factory Alloys with nice Cooper tires, Ice Cold air, Power top in excellent condition, Cruise Control, Power windows & locks,  Just safetied and serviced.   Carfax report available. A unique vehicle! with only 98,000 Km's, This Super clean car is Priced Right at Only $9,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser TOURING for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser TOURING 98,000 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mitsubishi RVR for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Mitsubishi RVR 134,000 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Kia Soul 4U for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Kia Soul 4U 117,000 KM SOLD

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser