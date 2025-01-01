Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Low Km, Rust free original, fully loaded SES Focus with only 153417 kms. Spent most of its existence in the interior of BC vehicle, Cold air conditioning, power sunroof, heated leather, alloy wheels with new tires. Economical and drives like new. 6 month warranty included in price with options for extensions available at the time of purchase.</p><br><p>Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!</p>

2005 Ford Focus

153,417 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Ford Focus

ZX4 SES

Watch This Vehicle
12767273

2005 Ford Focus

ZX4 SES

Location

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

  1. 12767273
  2. 12767273
  3. 12767273
  4. 12767273
  5. 12767273
  6. 12767273
  7. 12767273
  8. 12767273
  9. 12767273
  10. 12767273
  11. 12767273
  12. 12767273
  13. 12767273
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,417KM
VIN 1FAFP34N65W123731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2665
  • Mileage 153,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Km, Rust free original, fully loaded SES Focus with only 153417 kms. Spent most of its existence in the interior of BC vehicle, Cold air conditioning, power sunroof, heated leather, alloy wheels with new tires. Economical and drives like new. 6 month warranty included in price with options for extensions available at the time of purchase.


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Northstar Motors Inc

Used 2009 Toyota Matrix S 5dr All-wheel Drive Hatchback Automatic for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2009 Toyota Matrix S 5dr All-wheel Drive Hatchback Automatic 201,065 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic LX Sedan Automatic for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 Honda Civic LX Sedan Automatic 113,419 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Ford Focus ZX4 SES for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2005 Ford Focus ZX4 SES 153,417 KM $5,950 + tax & lic

Email Northstar Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northstar Motors Inc

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

Call Dealer

204-586-XXXX

(click to show)

204-586-8335

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Northstar Motors Inc

204-586-8335

2005 Ford Focus