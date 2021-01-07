Menu
2005 Ford Freestar

122,570 KM

Details Description Features

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

Sport **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

122,570KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6564440
  • Stock #: P3009A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 122,570 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
4.2L SPI V6 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

