2005 Ford Freestar

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors 4.2L SPI V6 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.