2005 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors 15" split-spoke aluminum wheels 4 Spd Automatic Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.