2005 Honda Civic

125,558 KM

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2005 Honda Civic

2005 Honda Civic

LX-G

2005 Honda Civic

LX-G

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

125,558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5564955
  • Stock #: F3AC5T
  • VIN: 2HGES16635H032611

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3AC5T
  • Mileage 125,558 KM

Vehicle Description

This won't last long! Call (888) 380-9893 or chat LIVE with one of our Sales Professionals at www.BirchwoodHondaWest.ca to schedule your test-drive TODAY!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
15" split-spoke aluminum wheels
4 Spd Automatic Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

