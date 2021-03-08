Menu
2005 Honda Odyssey

190,876 KM

Details Description Features

$6,683

+ tax & licensing
$6,683

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2005 Honda Odyssey

2005 Honda Odyssey

EX *Wholesale Direct - As-Traded*

2005 Honda Odyssey

EX *Wholesale Direct - As-Traded*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$6,683

+ taxes & licensing

190,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6683984
  Stock #: F3VJ2H
  VIN: 5FNRL38115B507151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redrock Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3VJ2H
  • Mileage 190,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Public Offer Before Wholesale!
This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is included. The advertised price does not include taxes.

How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety report and CarFax report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for bargain hunters.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards for Retailing.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold at our best price. There are NO negotiations**

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
16" 7-spoke alloy wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

