2005 Hyundai Tucson

$1,685 + taxes & licensing 3 6 3 , 5 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7381004

7381004 Stock #: F44AYE

F44AYE VIN: KM8JM72D75U096707

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # F44AYE

Mileage 363,573 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rack tinted windows Temporary spare tire Safety Security System Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Windows rear window defogger Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Convenience Power Outlet Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission 16" x 6.5" 6-spoke aluminum alloy wheels 4 Spd Automatic Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.