Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Pontiac Grand Am

185,000 KM

Details Description

$6,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

Contact Seller
2005 Pontiac Grand Am

2005 Pontiac Grand Am

SE RUST FREE WEST COAST CAR!!

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Pontiac Grand Am

SE RUST FREE WEST COAST CAR!!

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

  1. 9335197
  2. 9335197
  3. 9335197
  4. 9335197
  5. 9335197
  6. 9335197
  7. 9335197
  8. 9335197
  9. 9335197
  10. 9335197
  11. 9335197
  12. 9335197
Contact Seller

$6,986

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9335197
  • VIN: 1g2ne52e85m241970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND IN THIS CONDITION!! 100% RUST FREE WEST COAST CAR!! NICELY EQUIPPED V6 SEDAN! ONLY 185 000KMS!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! ON SALE NOW FOR $6,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST! ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

2005 Pontiac Grand A...
 185,000 KM
$6,986 + tax & lic
1992 Mercury Grand M...
 162,000 KM
$8,986 + tax & lic
2000 Toyota Camry XL...
 192,000 KM
$8,988 + tax & lic

Email Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

Call Dealer

204-941-XXXX

(click to show)

204-941-9080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory