2005 Pontiac Vibe

Exterior
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Seating
60/40 flat-folding rear seat w/outboard adjustable headrests
Safety
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
Child security rear door locks
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Convenience
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Automatic halogen reflector headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature
Front/rear carpeted colour-keyed floor mats
Suspension
Torsion beam rear suspension
MacPherson strut front suspension
Security
Rear cargo area w/security cover
Additional Features
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Body-colour side mouldings
Pwr rack-&-pinion steering
49.9 litre fuel tank w/tethered cap
Body-colour pwr side mirrors
Front/rear variable intermittent wipers
Front passenger seat folds flat w/seatback table surface
In-dash 115-volt AC pwr outlet
Pull-down driver storage area
Interior track accessory system w/(4) tie-down anchors
1.8L DOHC SFI VVT-I L4 ENGINE
Rear window defogger w/indicator light, timer
Safety belts all seating positions, front w/height adjustments, pretensioners, force limiters
Monotone exterior appearance-inc: painted cladding, rocker moulding, door lower moulding, door handles
Centre console w/storage armrest, cup holders, CD storage
Instrumentation-inc: analog cluster w/speedometer, tachometer, trip odometer, engine temp, outside temp, fuel gauges, low washer fluid level indicator
Lighting-inc: dome illuminated entry, cargo area lamp
Warning system-inc: seat belts, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar
Assist grips, (1) front, (2) rear
