2005 Pontiac Vibe

Vehicle Features

Exterior Tinted Glass P205/55R16 all-season tires Roof rack side rails Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Seating REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS 60/40 flat-folding rear seat w/outboard adjustable headrests Safety Fog Lamps Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags Child security rear door locks Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) Convenience Remote Fuel Door Release Dual visor vanity mirrors (2) rear coat hooks Automatic halogen reflector headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature Front/rear carpeted colour-keyed floor mats Media / Nav / Comm (4) speakers Roof mounted antenna Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension MacPherson strut front suspension Security Rear cargo area w/security cover

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system Front & rear stabilizer bars Driver foot rest Body-colour side mouldings Pwr rack-&-pinion steering 49.9 litre fuel tank w/tethered cap Body-colour pwr side mirrors Front/rear variable intermittent wipers Liftgate w/lift glass Front passenger seat folds flat w/seatback table surface In-dash 115-volt AC pwr outlet Pull-down driver storage area Interior track accessory system w/(4) tie-down anchors 1.8L DOHC SFI VVT-I L4 ENGINE Rear window defogger w/indicator light, timer Safety belts all seating positions, front w/height adjustments, pretensioners, force limiters Monotone exterior appearance-inc: painted cladding, rocker moulding, door lower moulding, door handles Centre console w/storage armrest, cup holders, CD storage Instrumentation-inc: analog cluster w/speedometer, tachometer, trip odometer, engine temp, outside temp, fuel gauges, low washer fluid level indicator Lighting-inc: dome illuminated entry, cargo area lamp Warning system-inc: seat belts, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar Assist grips, (1) front, (2) rear

