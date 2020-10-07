Menu
2005 Pontiac Vibe

218,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,986

+ tax & licensing
$6,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

2005 Pontiac Vibe

2005 Pontiac Vibe

2005 Pontiac Vibe

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$6,986

+ taxes & licensing

218,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6084405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sunlight Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Slate (82)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER CLEAN RUST FREE BC CAR!! ITS A TOYOTA IN DISGUISE!! ECONOMY @ ITS BEST!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! BRAND NEW TIRES!! ON SALE NOW FOR $6,986 PLUS PST AND GST!! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Roof rack side rails
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
60/40 flat-folding rear seat w/outboard adjustable headrests
Fog Lamps
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
Child security rear door locks
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Remote Fuel Door Release
Dual visor vanity mirrors
(2) rear coat hooks
Automatic halogen reflector headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature
Front/rear carpeted colour-keyed floor mats
(4) speakers
Roof mounted antenna
Torsion beam rear suspension
MacPherson strut front suspension
Rear cargo area w/security cover
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Driver foot rest
Body-colour side mouldings
Pwr rack-&-pinion steering
49.9 litre fuel tank w/tethered cap
Body-colour pwr side mirrors
Front/rear variable intermittent wipers
Liftgate w/lift glass
Front passenger seat folds flat w/seatback table surface
In-dash 115-volt AC pwr outlet
Pull-down driver storage area
Interior track accessory system w/(4) tie-down anchors
1.8L DOHC SFI VVT-I L4 ENGINE
Rear window defogger w/indicator light, timer
Safety belts all seating positions, front w/height adjustments, pretensioners, force limiters
Monotone exterior appearance-inc: painted cladding, rocker moulding, door lower moulding, door handles
Centre console w/storage armrest, cup holders, CD storage
Instrumentation-inc: analog cluster w/speedometer, tachometer, trip odometer, engine temp, outside temp, fuel gauges, low washer fluid level indicator
Lighting-inc: dome illuminated entry, cargo area lamp
Warning system-inc: seat belts, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar
Assist grips, (1) front, (2) rear

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

