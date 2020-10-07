Menu
2005 Toyota Matrix

226,135 KM

Details Description Features

$2,912

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

XR AS-IS WHOLESALE DIRECT!

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

226,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5982966
  • Stock #: F3N4DK
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E05C893681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 226,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Please contact Goran at goran.mihajlov@birchwood.ca to proceed with purchase.
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

