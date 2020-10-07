Menu
2005 Toyota Sienna

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2005 Toyota Sienna

2005 Toyota Sienna

CE 7 Passenger One Owner Local Trade!

2005 Toyota Sienna

CE 7 Passenger One Owner Local Trade!

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6057303
  • Stock #: 10208.0
  • VIN: 5TDZA29C95S311976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Local Manitoba Toyota Sienna, 7 Seater! Stow away Rear seats, remote entry, 2005 , factory wheels with nice tires! New Brakes! , Very well equipped with, Ac, Tilt, Cruise Control, Power mirrors windows and door locks, cd changer, all riding on a nice set of factory wheels and new tires. 2 sets of keys and original owners manual and spec sheet. Safetied, serviced and ready for its new owner... two owner vehicle with no major claims in its history. Carfax Vehicle history report comes with all of our vehicles. Come down and take this hard to find seven passenger vehicle for a test drive. Like new inside and out!...Very fairly priced at $8,950.00 plus taxes, no extra hidden fees!
Give us a call or send us an email to set up a test drive appointment today. Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.
So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????
* 31 years in business with the same ownership
* All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff
* The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles.
* Our no pressure sales staff
* Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business
* Warranties available are available on all vehicles
* an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau
* Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.

While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....
Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillvary. Buy with confidence, we have a A+ ratiing with the Better Business Bureau and are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.

Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA
Apply for financing at WWW.WESTSIDEAPPLY.COM
Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale
DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
ABS Brakes
5 Speed Automatic

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

