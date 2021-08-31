Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Toyota Tacoma

374,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

New York Auto

204-612-5098

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota Tacoma

2005 Toyota Tacoma

4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Tacoma

4x4

Location

New York Auto

1585 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Y2

204-612-5098

  1. 7833699
  2. 7833699
  3. 7833699
  4. 7833699
  5. 7833699
  6. 7833699
  7. 7833699
  8. 7833699
  9. 7833699
  10. 7833699
  11. 7833699
  12. 7833699
  13. 7833699
  14. 7833699
  15. 7833699
  16. 7833699
Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

374,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7833699
  • VIN: 5TEMU52N25Z124175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 374,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Safety new frame no rust brand new tire new oil filter 4 x 4 clean title car proof history available no extra cost asking price $14900 obo Finance available through epic dealer solution More info call 204-612-5098 or Visit 1585 Main St. at New York auto

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From New York Auto

2012 Ford Focus
 235,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 BMW X5 X35I
 147,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Lexus RX 400
 266,000 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic

Email New York Auto

New York Auto

New York Auto

1585 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Y2

Call Dealer

204-612-XXXX

(click to show)

204-612-5098

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory