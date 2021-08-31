Menu
2005 Volvo V50

223,483 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2005 Volvo V50

2005 Volvo V50

V50 2.4I

2005 Volvo V50

V50 2.4I

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

223,483KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7639669
  Stock #: 1111
  VIN: YV1MW382452050803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # 1111
  • Mileage 223,483 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2005 VOLVO V50 Sport Wagon
MANITOBA Vehicle!!! 5 Speed Manual Transmission!!! HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION AND WITH MASTER VOLVO TECH LOOK OVER SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 223,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal!"

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

