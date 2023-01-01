$9,950+ tax & licensing
2006 Acura CSX
Premium
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10520364
- VIN: 2HHFD55706H205725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 95,000 Km's on this Beautiful and hard to Find Acura CSX, good service history. No major accidents, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Cruise control, Power windows, Locks & Mirrors, A/C, Safety Certified, Drives Great, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Sale Priced at $9,950. plus taxes. Advertised Price includes a set of winter tires on Rims. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you. So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ???? * 38 years in business with the same ownership * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff * The industry leading carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards. While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself.... Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillivary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491.
Vehicle Features
