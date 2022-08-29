Menu
2006 BMW 3 Series

127,947 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

330i Manitoba Safety | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

127,947KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9072361
  • Stock #: F4KV98
  • VIN: WBAVB33516PS15053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,947 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle.
How the Birchwood As Is Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tilt/telescopic steering column
pwr trunk release
Front seatback storage nets
Rear centre armrest
Pre-wiring for CD changer
ALUMINUM TRIM
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Front/rear reading lights
3-channel FM diversity antenna system
60/40 through-load rear seats w/ski bag
Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome
Tire pressure warning
Cupholders in front fascia & rear armrest
Locking illuminated glove box w/rechargeable take-out flashlight
Storage compartment in front doors
Footwell lighting
Fully-finished trunk
Pwr windows w/anti-trap, comfort open/close
(3) rear headrests w/outer positions adjustable, centre foldable
Multi-purpose centre console-inc: climate-controlled storage, armrest
Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors, slide covers
Rear Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Dual-resonance intake system
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
Start/Stop Engine Button
Toolkit
5-link independent rear suspension
Double-pivot strut front suspension
Steplessly variable intake system
Twin chrome exhaust tips
61 litre fuel tank w/locking fuel filler door
3.0L DOHC 255-HP 24-valve I6 engine w/double VANOS "steplessly" variable valve timing, Valvetronic
Automatic Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Pwr glass sunroof
Halogen free-form fog lights
Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
White turn signal indicator lenses
Chrome side window frame trim
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
Body-coloured roof strips
Front air scoop grille w/titanium cross-bar
Adaptive brakelights
Bi-xenon adaptive headlights-inc: auto headlight range control, luminous rings
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
3-point safety belts for all seating positions
Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Collapsible tube crash technology
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
Driver/front passenger airbags w/occupant sensor
Pyrotechnical tensioning system for front/rear outer safety belts
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Safety belt force limiters-inc: front seat positions, rear outer positions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

