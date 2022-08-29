2006 BMW 3 Series

$7,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 9 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9072361

9072361 Stock #: F4KV98

F4KV98 VIN: WBAVB33516PS15053

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 127,947 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Illuminated Entry Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Tilt/telescopic steering column pwr trunk release Front seatback storage nets Rear centre armrest Pre-wiring for CD changer ALUMINUM TRIM Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function BMW ambiance lighting Front/rear reading lights 3-channel FM diversity antenna system 60/40 through-load rear seats w/ski bag Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome Tire pressure warning Cupholders in front fascia & rear armrest Locking illuminated glove box w/rechargeable take-out flashlight Storage compartment in front doors Footwell lighting Fully-finished trunk Pwr windows w/anti-trap, comfort open/close (3) rear headrests w/outer positions adjustable, centre foldable Multi-purpose centre console-inc: climate-controlled storage, armrest Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors, slide covers Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Front/rear stabilizer bars Electronically-controlled engine cooling 4-wheel vented disc brakes Dual-resonance intake system Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system Start/Stop Engine Button Toolkit 5-link independent rear suspension Double-pivot strut front suspension Steplessly variable intake system Twin chrome exhaust tips 61 litre fuel tank w/locking fuel filler door 3.0L DOHC 255-HP 24-valve I6 engine w/double VANOS "steplessly" variable valve timing, Valvetronic Exterior Automatic Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured bumpers Pwr glass sunroof Halogen free-form fog lights Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars White turn signal indicator lenses Chrome side window frame trim Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets Body-coloured roof strips Front air scoop grille w/titanium cross-bar Adaptive brakelights Bi-xenon adaptive headlights-inc: auto headlight range control, luminous rings Safety SMART airbag deployment system Side-impact protection door reinforcements Interlocking door anchoring system 3-point safety belts for all seating positions Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST) Battery safety terminal (BST) Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags Collapsible tube crash technology Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II) Driver/front passenger airbags w/occupant sensor Pyrotechnical tensioning system for front/rear outer safety belts Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock Safety belt force limiters-inc: front seat positions, rear outer positions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.