<p>THIS CAR IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE!! TRULY IN AMAZING CONDITION!! ZERO RUST!! LIKE ZERO!!! NICEST BUICK ALLURE ANYWHERE!! ONLY 163 000KMS!! LEATHER LOADED CXL MODEL!! ORIGINAL VANCOUVER CAR WITH NO ACCIDENTS!! WHEN GM WAS STILL GM!! BULLET PROOF SERIES 3 V6! ONE OF THE BEST ENGINES EVER MADE!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! ON SALE NOW FOR $11,986 PLUS PST AND GST! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194</p>

2006 Buick Allure

$11,986

2006 Buick Allure

CXL AMAZING CONDITION!!

2006 Buick Allure

CXL AMAZING CONDITION!!

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$11,986

Used
VIN 2g4wj582661260325

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

$11,986

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

2006 Buick Allure