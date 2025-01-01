Menu
Only 8,000 Km, Rare find, like new, 4cyl, Auto, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, NO FEES (tax not included) Dealer Permit # 4273

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

8,000 KM

$12,650

+ tax & licensing
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

4dr Sdn LS - ***Only 8,000 kms***

12407796

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

4dr Sdn LS - ***Only 8,000 kms***

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$12,650

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,000KM
VIN 1G1AJ55F867764571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6094
  • Mileage 8,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 8,000 Km, Rare find, like new, 4cyl, Auto, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry,

Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, NO FEES (tax not included)

Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Power Options

Power Locks

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

$12,650

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt