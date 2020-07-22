2006 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Front door map pockets Rear intermittent wiper Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 3.4L SFI V6 ENGINE Extended life engine coolant Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Fixed Mast Antenna Power Options Pwr windows Pwr rack & pinion steering Safety Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes Brake/transmission shift interlock Driver/front passenger dual stage air bags Trim Body-colour door handles Body-colour body-side mouldings Chrome grille & liftgate accents w/Chevrolet bowtie Security Rear door child security locks Exterior Projector beam fog lights Comfort Front manual air conditioning w/air filtration system Seating Rear seating-inc: fore-aft sliding (5cm fore/15cm aft) 60/40 split-folding seat

Additional Features Battery rundown protection Front & rear stabilizer bars Non-locking glove box Automatic headlamp control Stainless steel single exhaust system w/resonator Body-colour spoiler Flat-folding front passenger seat w/plastic panel on back Tilt steering wheel column Rear floor HVAC ducts Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Rear liftgate 64 litre fuel tank Thermostatically controlled engine block heater 2.70 axle ratio 145-amp alternator 4-wheel independent suspension w/soft ride Body-colour roof side rails & centre cross bars Graphite rocker mouldings Dual pwr body-colour mirrors Solar-Ray deep-tinted rear door/quarter/rear glass w/light-tint windshield & front doors Passlock vehicle theft prevention security system (3) front & (2) rear cup holders Coat hooks-inc: driver & passenger side in cargo area Multi-functional cargo area w/panel system & 3-position shelf (top position acts as security cover or table) (4) cargo area floor tie-downs Rear compartment cargo net Child safety seat "LATCH" system-inc: Lower Anchorage & Top Tether for Children in all rear positions 16" spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, temp, trip odometer, tachometer Lighting-inc: centre dome, rear cargo area, console & dual reading lamps Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash Front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters Centre console-inc: flip up/down armrest, storage bin, coin holder, slide-out dual cup holders, CD rack, lower storage area, top storage pockets, lower side storage nets (3) 12 volt pwr points-inc: (1) front, (1) centre console, (1) rear cargo area

