Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

217,736 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Equinox

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 5385806
  2. 5385806
  3. 5385806
  4. 5385806
  5. 5385806
  6. 5385806
  7. 5385806
  8. 5385806
  9. 5385806
  10. 5385806
  11. 5385806
  12. 5385806
  13. 5385806
  14. 5385806
  15. 5385806
  16. 5385806
  17. 5385806
  18. 5385806
  19. 5385806
  20. 5385806
  21. 5385806
  22. 5385806
  23. 5385806
  24. 5385806
  25. 5385806
  26. 5385806
  27. 5385806
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5385806
  • Stock #: 0940
  • VIN: 2CNDL63F466040322

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

217,736KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Light Gray (14)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 0940
  • Mileage 217,736 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN LOCAL TRADE IN 2006 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT V6 AWD THIS VEHICLE IS FULLY LOADED HAS LEATHER HEATED SEAT AND COMMAND START GREAT FOR OUR WINTERS. THIS SUV IS IN GREAT SHAPE AND HAS GREAT KMS FOR ITS YEAR. COMES WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY AND ALSO A 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

6 MONTH FREE WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front door map pockets
Rear intermittent wiper
Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
Front Wheel Drive
3.4L SFI V6 ENGINE
Extended life engine coolant
rear window defogger
Fixed Mast Antenna
Pwr windows
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Driver/front passenger dual stage air bags
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Chrome grille & liftgate accents w/Chevrolet bowtie
Rear door child security locks
Projector beam fog lights
Front manual air conditioning w/air filtration system
Rear seating-inc: fore-aft sliding (5cm fore/15cm aft) 60/40 split-folding seat
Battery rundown protection
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Non-locking glove box
Automatic headlamp control
Stainless steel single exhaust system w/resonator
Body-colour spoiler
Flat-folding front passenger seat w/plastic panel on back
Tilt steering wheel column
Rear floor HVAC ducts
Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Rear liftgate
64 litre fuel tank
Thermostatically controlled engine block heater
2.70 axle ratio
145-amp alternator
4-wheel independent suspension w/soft ride
Body-colour roof side rails & centre cross bars
Graphite rocker mouldings
Dual pwr body-colour mirrors
Solar-Ray deep-tinted rear door/quarter/rear glass w/light-tint windshield & front doors
Passlock vehicle theft prevention security system
(3) front & (2) rear cup holders
Coat hooks-inc: driver & passenger side in cargo area
Multi-functional cargo area w/panel system & 3-position shelf (top position acts as security cover or table)
(4) cargo area floor tie-downs
Rear compartment cargo net
Child safety seat "LATCH" system-inc: Lower Anchorage & Top Tether for Children in all rear positions
16" spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor
Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, temp, trip odometer, tachometer
Lighting-inc: centre dome, rear cargo area, console & dual reading lamps
Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash
Front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
Centre console-inc: flip up/down armrest, storage bin, coin holder, slide-out dual cup holders, CD rack, lower storage area, top storage pockets, lower side storage nets
(3) 12 volt pwr points-inc: (1) front, (1) centre console, (1) rear cargo area

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2012 RAM 1500 SPORT
 176,062 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2007 Cadillac Escalade
 126,980 KM
$17,785 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat
 169,009 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory