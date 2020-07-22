2006 Chevrolet Equinox

Convenience
Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
Powertrain
Extended life engine coolant
Power Options
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Safety
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Driver/front passenger dual stage air bags
Trim
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Chrome grille & liftgate accents w/Chevrolet bowtie
Security
Rear door child security locks
Exterior
Projector beam fog lights
Comfort
Front manual air conditioning w/air filtration system
Seating
Rear seating-inc: fore-aft sliding (5cm fore/15cm aft) 60/40 split-folding seat
Additional Features
Battery rundown protection
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Automatic headlamp control
Stainless steel single exhaust system w/resonator
Flat-folding front passenger seat w/plastic panel on back
Tilt steering wheel column
Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Thermostatically controlled engine block heater
4-wheel independent suspension w/soft ride
Body-colour roof side rails & centre cross bars
Graphite rocker mouldings
Dual pwr body-colour mirrors
Solar-Ray deep-tinted rear door/quarter/rear glass w/light-tint windshield & front doors
Passlock vehicle theft prevention security system
(3) front & (2) rear cup holders
Coat hooks-inc: driver & passenger side in cargo area
Multi-functional cargo area w/panel system & 3-position shelf (top position acts as security cover or table)
(4) cargo area floor tie-downs
Rear compartment cargo net
Child safety seat "LATCH" system-inc: Lower Anchorage & Top Tether for Children in all rear positions
16" spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor
Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, temp, trip odometer, tachometer
Lighting-inc: centre dome, rear cargo area, console & dual reading lamps
Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash
Front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
Centre console-inc: flip up/down armrest, storage bin, coin holder, slide-out dual cup holders, CD rack, lower storage area, top storage pockets, lower side storage nets
(3) 12 volt pwr points-inc: (1) front, (1) centre console, (1) rear cargo area
