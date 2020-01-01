Menu
2006 Chevrolet Equinox

189,781 KM

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2006 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

189,781KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6225417
  Stock #: 5472
  VIN: 2CNDL73F266185472

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5472
  • Mileage 189,781 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT: AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, SAFETIED

DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, SUN ROOF, 5 PASSENGER, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, REMOTE START, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, POWER DRIVER SEAT, ROOF TYPE: SUNROOF, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, POWER LOCKS, SPOILER, AM/FM/CD, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front door map pockets
Rear intermittent wiper
Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
All Wheel Drive
3.4L SFI V6 ENGINE
Extended life engine coolant
rear window defogger
Fixed Mast Antenna
Pwr windows
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Driver/front passenger dual stage air bags
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Chrome grille & liftgate accents w/Chevrolet bowtie
Rear door child security locks
Projector beam fog lights
Front manual air conditioning w/air filtration system
Rear seating-inc: fore-aft sliding (5cm fore/15cm aft) 60/40 split-folding seat
Battery rundown protection
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Non-locking glove box
Automatic headlamp control
Stainless steel single exhaust system w/resonator
Body-colour spoiler
Flat-folding front passenger seat w/plastic panel on back
Tilt steering wheel column
Rear floor HVAC ducts
Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Rear liftgate
63 litre fuel tank
Thermostatically controlled engine block heater
2.70 axle ratio
145-amp alternator
4-wheel independent suspension w/soft ride
Body-colour roof side rails & centre cross bars
Graphite rocker mouldings
Dual pwr body-colour mirrors
Solar-Ray deep-tinted rear door/quarter/rear glass w/light-tint windshield & front doors
Passlock vehicle theft prevention security system
(3) front & (2) rear cup holders
Coat hooks-inc: driver & passenger side in cargo area
Multi-functional cargo area w/panel system & 3-position shelf (top position acts as security cover or table)
(4) cargo area floor tie-downs
Rear compartment cargo net
Child safety seat "LATCH" system-inc: Lower Anchorage & Top Tether for Children in all rear positions
16" spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor
Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, temp, trip odometer, tachometer
Lighting-inc: centre dome, rear cargo area, console & dual reading lamps
Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash
Front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
Centre console-inc: flip up/down armrest, storage bin, coin holder, slide-out dual cup holders, CD rack, lower storage area, top storage pockets, lower side storage nets
(3) 12 volt pwr points-inc: (1) front, (1) centre console, (1) rear cargo area

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

