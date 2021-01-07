Menu
2006 Chevrolet HHR

116,226 KM

Details Description Features

$4,413

+ tax & licensing
$4,413

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2006 Chevrolet HHR

2006 Chevrolet HHR

LS |**AS TRADED**| Cruise Control | Air Conditioning |

2006 Chevrolet HHR

LS |**AS TRADED**| Cruise Control | Air Conditioning |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

$4,413

+ taxes & licensing

116,226KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6446283
  • Stock #: F3RE2W
  • VIN: 3GNDA13D96S552902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,226 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
tinted windows
Steel Wheels
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

