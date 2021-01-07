2006 Chevrolet HHR

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior tinted windows Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Convenience Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.