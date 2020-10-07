Menu
2006 Chevrolet Impala

62,490 KM

Details Description Features

$4,405

+ tax & licensing
$4,405

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

LS AS-IS WHOLE SALE DIRECT

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$4,405

+ taxes & licensing

62,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6054477
  • Stock #: F3MHE6
  • VIN: 2G1WB58N069333436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SILVERSTONE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Please contact Goran at goran.mihajlov@birchwood.ca to proceed with purchase.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Buy From Home Available!

