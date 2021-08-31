+ taxes & licensing
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
JUST IN 2006 CHEVROLET IMPALA LT THIS VEHICLE IS READY TO GO HAS COMMAND START A FRESH MB SAFETY AS WELL AS A 200 POINT INSPECTION. WE ALSO HAVE THE CAR FAX TO SHOW THAT THIS VEHICLE HAS NOT BEEN AND BIG ACCIDENTS. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CHEAP CAR TO GET YOU AROUND THAT WON'T BREAK DOWN. THIS WOULD BE THE RIGHT VEHICLE FOR YOU. WE HAVE DONE ALOT WORK TO IT SO IT HAS A LOT NEW PARTS IN IT.
FREE 6 M0NTH WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE
