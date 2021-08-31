Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Chevrolet Impala

218,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,299

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Impala

2006 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 8053549
  2. 8053549
  3. 8053549
  4. 8053549
  5. 8053549
  6. 8053549
  7. 8053549
  8. 8053549
  9. 8053549
  10. 8053549
  11. 8053549
  12. 8053549
  13. 8053549
  14. 8053549
  15. 8053549
  16. 8053549
  17. 8053549
  18. 8053549
  19. 8053549
  20. 8053549
Contact Seller

$4,299

+ taxes & licensing

218,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8053549
  • Stock #: 1094T
  • VIN: 2G1WT58N669228039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1094T
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2006 CHEVROLET IMPALA LT THIS VEHICLE IS READY TO GO HAS COMMAND START A FRESH MB SAFETY AS WELL AS A 200 POINT INSPECTION. WE ALSO HAVE THE CAR FAX TO SHOW THAT THIS VEHICLE HAS NOT BEEN AND BIG ACCIDENTS. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CHEAP CAR TO GET YOU AROUND THAT WON'T BREAK DOWN. THIS WOULD BE THE RIGHT VEHICLE FOR YOU. WE HAVE DONE ALOT WORK TO IT SO IT HAS A LOT NEW PARTS IN IT.

FREE 6 M0NTH WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Telematics
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2008 Chrysler Sebrin...
 156,000 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Dart RALL...
 87,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Impal...
 218,000 KM
$4,299 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory