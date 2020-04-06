Menu
2006 Chevrolet Uplander

LT1

Watch This Vehicle

Location

The Car Guy Inc

420 Kensington St, Winnipeg, MB R3J 1J7

204-255-1297

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 228,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4881411
  • Stock #: 6D197512
  • VIN: 1GNDV33L76D197512
Exterior Colour
Silverstone Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Medium Gray (17)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2006 Chevy Uplander
Cash Price $5995.00 (Includes 1000.00 cash rebate)
Please give me a call to set up viewing and test drive
Chris (204) 255-1297

Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 3.5L SFI V6 ENGINE
Convenience
  • INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
  • Dual visor vanity mirrors
  • Compact spare tire w/underbody carrier/hoist
  • Fixed rear window wiper w/delay & washer
  • Centre non locking console
  • Electric rear window defogger
  • Electronic cruise control w/resume speed
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Safety
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock
  • Pwr front/rear disc brakes
  • Front row seat belts w/pre-tensioners
  • Child safety seat top tether anchors
  • Sliding door child safety locks
Power Options
  • Pwr steering
  • Black pwr heated mirrors
  • Front auxiliary pwr outlet
  • Retained accessory pwr
Exterior
  • Composite halogen headlamps w/auto headlight control & flash-to-pass feature
  • Front/rear body colour bumpers/fascias
  • Black roof rack w/side rails only
Seating
  • 1st row seat back storage compartment
  • 2-way manual adjustable front seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Mast antenna on fender
Security
  • Pass Key III theft-deterrent system
Additional Features
  • Body Colour Door Handles
  • Battery Run-Down Protection
  • Stainless steel exhaust
  • 3.29 axle ratio
  • 94.7 litre fuel tank
  • Solar-Ray windshield
  • Deep tint rear windows
  • Particle filter
  • Dash glove box
  • Assist handles
  • Rear Convenience Centre
  • Smooth-ride suspension
  • Front license plate mounting kit
  • Coloured body side mouldings
  • 8 speakers
  • Dual front dual stage air bags
  • Manual rear quarter swing out glass
  • 1st, 2nd, 3rd row floor mats
  • P225/60R17 all-season BSW tires w/tire tread wear indicators
  • Instrumentation: oil pressure, coolant temperature, trip odometer, low coolant sensor, engine oil life indicator, tachometer
  • Lighting: front & rear dome lights, theatre dimming front, centre & rear lights, programmable entry/exit lights
  • Overhead rail system w/interior lighting shut-off switch, storage bin
  • Storage-inc: centre non-locking console, front door map pockets w/cup holders, 3rd row dual covered armrests w/storage, rear cargo anchors, instrument panel mounted pullout cup holders

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

420 Kensington St, Winnipeg, MB R3J 1J7

