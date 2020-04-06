2006 Chevrolet Uplander

Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

3.5L SFI V6 ENGINE Convenience INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS

Dual visor vanity mirrors

Compact spare tire w/underbody carrier/hoist

Fixed rear window wiper w/delay & washer

Centre non locking console

Electric rear window defogger

Electronic cruise control w/resume speed Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Safety Brake/transmission shift interlock

Pwr front/rear disc brakes

Front row seat belts w/pre-tensioners

Child safety seat top tether anchors

Sliding door child safety locks Power Options Pwr steering

Black pwr heated mirrors

Front auxiliary pwr outlet

Retained accessory pwr Exterior Composite halogen headlamps w/auto headlight control & flash-to-pass feature

Front/rear body colour bumpers/fascias

Black roof rack w/side rails only Seating 1st row seat back storage compartment

2-way manual adjustable front seats Media / Nav / Comm Mast antenna on fender Security Pass Key III theft-deterrent system

Additional Features Body Colour Door Handles

Battery Run-Down Protection

Stainless steel exhaust

3.29 axle ratio

94.7 litre fuel tank

Solar-Ray windshield

Deep tint rear windows

Particle filter

Dash glove box

Assist handles

Rear Convenience Centre

Smooth-ride suspension

Front license plate mounting kit

Coloured body side mouldings

8 speakers

Dual front dual stage air bags

Manual rear quarter swing out glass

1st, 2nd, 3rd row floor mats

P225/60R17 all-season BSW tires w/tire tread wear indicators

Instrumentation: oil pressure, coolant temperature, trip odometer, low coolant sensor, engine oil life indicator, tachometer

Lighting: front & rear dome lights, theatre dimming front, centre & rear lights, programmable entry/exit lights

Overhead rail system w/interior lighting shut-off switch, storage bin

Storage-inc: centre non-locking console, front door map pockets w/cup holders, 3rd row dual covered armrests w/storage, rear cargo anchors, instrument panel mounted pullout cup holders

