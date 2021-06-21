Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Chevrolet Uplander

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Uplander

2006 Chevrolet Uplander

LS *WHOLESALE DIRECT - AS-TRADED*

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Uplander

LS *WHOLESALE DIRECT - AS-TRADED*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 7357889
  2. 7357889
Contact Seller

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7357889
  • Stock #: F43M7P
  • VIN: 1GNDV23L36D219385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Amber Bronze Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Public Offer Before Wholesale!
This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is included. The advertised price does not include taxes.

How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety report and CarFax report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for bargain hunters.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards for Retailing.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold at our best price. There are NO negotiations**
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
tinted windows
rear window defogger
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2011 Toyota Matrix 4...
 200,000 KM
$1,800 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Rogue S ...
 166,020 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 136,668 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory