2006 Dodge Dakota

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Dodge Dakota

SLT

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,673KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4862118
  • Stock #: 388595
  • VIN: 1D7HW48N76S606312
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, we are now APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please contact us at (204) 615-6979 to book.

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • CARGO LAMP
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver & front passenger advanced multistage airbags w/occupant classification system
Windows
  • Tinted windows w/deep-tint sunscreen on rear windows
Seating
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/driver one-touch
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • 3.55 Axle Ratio
  • Corporate 8.25 rear axle
  • 600-amp maintenance-free battery w/run-down protection
  • Passenger sun visor mirror
  • Luxury tilt steering wheel
  • 83 litre fuel tank
  • 4.7L MPI V8 ENGINE

