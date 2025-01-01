$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2006 Dodge Ram 2500
4dr Mega Cab 160.5 4WD Laramie
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Light Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
🚨 RARE FIND ALERT! 🚨
💪 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 Laramie Mega Cab 4x4
🦾 5.9L CUMMINS DIESEL | 6" LIFT | RUST-FREE B.C. TRUCK | ONLY 113,000 MILES! 🦾
🔥 The ONE everyone is looking for — and almost no one can find in this shape! This is the clean, low-mileage 5.9L Cummins that’s built to last and fully loaded with comfort.
🛻 KEY FEATURES:
✅ Legendary 5.9L Cummins Turbo Diesel — pre-DEF, ultra-reliable, stock & untuned
✅ Only 113,000 miles! (≈182,000 km) — LOW miles for its age
✅ Rust-Free B.C. Truck — clean inside, outside, and underneath
✅ Fully Loaded Laramie Package —
• Heated Leather Seats
• Navigation System
• Dual-Zone Climate
• Power Everything
✅ BIG Mega Cab — reclinable rear seats & unmatched passenger space
✅ 6” Suspension Lift + 37” BFG All-Terrains — aggressive stance, smooth highway ride
✅ 4x4, Tow Package, Premium Sound, Rear Sliding Window
✅ Fresh Manitoba Safety
✅ One small $1,000 insurance claim – no major accidents
✅ Tons of Recent Maintenance — drive with confidence
💯 This is the unicorn of diesel trucks — unmolested 5.9 Cummins, rust-free, low miles, and loaded. Perfect for the serious truck lover, hauler, or collector.
📄 Carfax Included
🛠️ 200-Point Inspection ✅
💵 Financing Available (OAC)
🔁 Trades Welcome
📍 Platinum Auto Sales — Dealer #4744
📍 Visit us: 240 Transport Road (East Perimeter)
📲 Message or call now — trucks like this are nearly impossible to find!
DEALER PERMIT #4744
STOCK # 1587
PLATINUM AUTO SALES
FRESH MB SAFETY
200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
CARFAX available
LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC
All trades considered
Extended Warranty available
Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS
MPIC GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4
REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!
Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).
204-688-1001