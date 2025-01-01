Menu
<pre><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><br /><br /></span></strong></pre><p data-start=175 data-end=340>🚨 <strong data-start=178 data-end=198>RARE FIND ALERT!</strong> 🚨<br data-start=201 data-end=204 /> 💪 <strong data-start=207 data-end=251>2006 Dodge Ram 2500 Laramie Mega Cab 4x4</strong><br data-start=251 data-end=254 /> 🦾 <strong data-start=257 data-end=335>5.9L CUMMINS DIESEL | 6 LIFT | RUST-FREE B.C. TRUCK | ONLY 113,000 MILES!</strong> 🦾</p><p data-start=342 data-end=520>🔥 The ONE everyone is looking for — and almost no one can find in this shape! This is <strong data-start=429 data-end=468>the clean, low-mileage 5.9L Cummins</strong> that’s built to last and fully loaded with comfort.</p><hr data-start=522 data-end=525 /><p data-start=527 data-end=1294>🛻 <strong data-start=530 data-end=547>KEY FEATURES:</strong><br data-start=547 data-end=550 /> ✅ <strong data-start=552 data-end=591>Legendary 5.9L Cummins Turbo Diesel</strong> — pre-DEF, ultra-reliable, stock & untuned<br data-start=634 data-end=637 /> ✅ <strong data-start=639 data-end=662>Only 113,000 miles!</strong> (≈182,000 km) — LOW miles for its age<br data-start=700 data-end=703 /> ✅ <strong data-start=705 data-end=729>Rust-Free B.C. Truck</strong> — clean inside, outside, and underneath<br data-start=769 data-end=772 /> ✅ <strong data-start=774 data-end=806>Fully Loaded Laramie Package</strong> —<br data-start=808 data-end=811 data-is-only-node= /> • <strong data-start=813 data-end=837>Heated Leather Seats</strong><br data-start=837 data-end=840 /> • <strong data-start=842 data-end=863>Navigation System</strong><br data-start=863 data-end=866 /> • <strong data-start=868 data-end=889>Dual-Zone Climate</strong><br data-start=889 data-end=892 /> • <strong data-start=894 data-end=914>Power Everything</strong><br data-start=914 data-end=917 /> ✅ <strong data-start=919 data-end=935>BIG Mega Cab</strong> — reclinable rear seats & unmatched passenger space<br data-start=987 data-end=990 /> ✅ <strong data-start=992 data-end=1014>6” Suspension Lift</strong> + <strong data-start=1017 data-end=1041>37” BFG All-Terrains</strong> — aggressive stance, smooth highway ride<br data-start=1082 data-end=1085 /> ✅ <strong data-start=1087 data-end=1143>4x4, Tow Package, Premium Sound, Rear Sliding Window</strong><br data-start=1143 data-end=1146 /> ✅ <strong data-start=1148 data-end=1173>Fresh Manitoba Safety</strong><br data-start=1173 data-end=1176 /> ✅ <strong data-start=1178 data-end=1235>One small $1,000 insurance claim – no major accidents</strong><br data-start=1235 data-end=1238 /> ✅ <strong data-start=1240 data-end=1270>Tons of Recent Maintenance</strong> — drive with confidence</p><hr data-start=1296 data-end=1299 /><p data-start=1301 data-end=1463>💯 This is <strong data-start=1312 data-end=1344>the unicorn of diesel trucks</strong> — unmolested 5.9 Cummins, rust-free, low miles, and loaded. Perfect for the serious truck lover, hauler, or collector.</p><p data-start=1465 data-end=1658>📄 Carfax Included<br data-start=1483 data-end=1486 /> 🛠️ 200-Point Inspection ✅<br data-start=1512 data-end=1515 /> 💵 Financing Available (OAC)<br data-start=1543 data-end=1546 /> 🔁 Trades Welcome<br data-start=1563 data-end=1566 /> 📍 <strong data-start=1569 data-end=1607>Platinum Auto Sales — Dealer #4744</strong><br data-start=1607 data-end=1610 /> 📍 Visit us: 240 Transport Road (East Perimeter)</p><p data-start=1660 data-end=1736>📲 <strong data-start=1663 data-end=1736>Message or call now — trucks like this are nearly impossible to find!</strong></p><pre><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><br />DEALER PERMIT #4744<br /></span>STOCK # 1587 </strong><br /><strong>PLATINUM AUTO SALES</strong><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>FRESH MB SAFETY</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>CARFAX available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>All trades considered</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Extended Warranty available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><strong>Platinum Auto Sales </strong></span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;><strong>conveniently</strong></span></span><strong style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;> located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!</strong></pre><pre><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>MPIC GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4</span><br /><br /><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>REMEMBER THERES NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!</span></strong><br /><br /><br /><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).</span></pre>

2006 Dodge Ram 2500

113,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Dodge Ram 2500

4dr Mega Cab 160.5 4WD Laramie

12774803

2006 Dodge Ram 2500

4dr Mega Cab 160.5 4WD Laramie

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3d7ks29c46g267972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Light Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

High Output

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2006 Dodge Ram 2500