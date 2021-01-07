Menu
2006 Ford E250

144,450 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Commercial XL Van! New Tires! Very Clean!

Commercial XL Van! New Tires! Very Clean!

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

144,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6613646
  • VIN: 1ftns24w76db35410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 144,450 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION: Contractors & Tradesman,cargo divider installed, Powerful yet Fuel efficient 4.6L V8, Ready to earn you money...Just safety certified and serviced, Nearly New Tires on all four corners, REAR WHEEL DRIVE low mileage for the year at only 144,000 km, Local Manitoba Van! Very nice condition throughout that runs and drives great. This E-250 features cloth seats, Manual locks, windows, Cruise & Ac!! . Ready for its new owner. The industry leading carproof vehicle history report comes with all of our vehicles. No Claims, so it has a great accident history. Come down and take this very clean van for a test drive. Small business leasing is available. Let us get you a quote. Asking $8,950.00


So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????
* 35 years in business with the same ownership
* All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff
* The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles.
* Our no pressure sales staff
* Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business
* Warranties available are available on all vehicles
* an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau
* Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.

While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....

Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillvary.

Come check out other great cars and trucks at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA

Instagram @westsidesale

*Financing options are available for most models regardless of credit history*.Apply for financing on our secure credit application WWW.WESTSIDEAPPLY.COM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
Rear Wheel Drive
ABS Brakes
4 Speed Automatic

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-XXXX

204-488-3793

