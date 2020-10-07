2006 Ford Explorer

+ taxes & licensing
204-586-8335
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
204-586-8335
+ taxes & licensing
Extremely clean and well maintained Ford Explorer XLT 4WD with the 4.6L V8 loaded with leather sunroof 3rd row seats and power everything. Only 153737 kms on this western MB vehicle freshly certified and ready for winter.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9