2006 Ford Explorer

153,737 KM

$7,995

$7,995

Northstar Motors Inc

204-586-8335

4dr 4.6L XLT 4WD

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

153,737KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6176370
  • Stock #: 2363
  • VIN: 1FMEU73876UA14253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2363
  • Mileage 153,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Extremely clean and well maintained Ford Explorer XLT 4WD with the 4.6L V8 loaded with leather sunroof 3rd row seats and power everything. Only 153737 kms on this western MB vehicle freshly certified and ready for winter.


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

