$10,950+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford F-150
XLT
2006 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 10887.0
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2006 Ford F-150 XLT is a dependable and capable truck, perfect for those who need a reliable workhorse or a capable off-road companion. With its robust 5.4L 8-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system, it handles tough jobs with ease and can tackle any terrain. The blue exterior and gray interior provide a classic and timeless look, while features like power windows, locks, and mirrors add convenience to every drive.
This F-150 XLT comes equipped with a wide range of features designed to enhance comfort and safety. With 196,000km on the odometer, it's ready to tackle your next adventure. You can find this truck at Westside Sales, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Here are five of the features that make this F-150 XLT stand out:
- Powerful 5.4L 8-cylinder Engine: This truck is built to handle any task with its robust engine, providing plenty of power for towing, hauling, and off-roading.
- 4-Wheel Drive System: Experience confidence and control on any surface with the reliable 4-wheel drive system.
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: With cloth seats and plenty of legroom, you and your passengers will enjoy every journey.
- Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors: Convenience is at your fingertips with these essential features.
- Safety Features: Peace of mind comes standard with features like anti-lock brakes and airbags.
- Remote start: Ready for cooler conditions!
1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westside Sales
Email Westside Sales
Westside Sales
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-488-3793