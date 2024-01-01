Menu
This 2006 Ford F-150 XLT is a dependable and capable truck, perfect for those who need a reliable workhorse or a capable off-road companion. With its robust 5.4L 8-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system, it handles tough jobs with ease and can tackle any terrain. The blue exterior and gray interior provide a classic and timeless look, while features like power windows, locks, and mirrors add convenience to every drive. This F-150 XLT comes equipped with a wide range of features designed to enhance comfort and safety. With 196,000km on the odometer, its ready to tackle your next adventure. You can find this truck at Westside Sales, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles.

Here are five of the features that make this F-150 XLT stand out:

Powerful 5.4L 8-cylinder Engine: This truck is built to handle any task with its robust engine, providing plenty of power for towing, hauling, and off-roading.
4-Wheel Drive System: Experience confidence and control on any surface with the reliable 4-wheel drive system.
Spacious and Comfortable Interior: With cloth seats and plenty of legroom, you and your passengers will enjoy every journey.
Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors: Convenience is at your fingertips with these essential features.
Safety Features: Peace of mind comes standard with features like anti-lock brakes and airbags.
Remote start: Ready for cooler conditions! 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

2006 Ford F-150

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTPX14556FB57051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 10887.0
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2006 Ford F-150 XLT is a dependable and capable truck, perfect for those who need a reliable workhorse or a capable off-road companion. With its robust 5.4L 8-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system, it handles tough jobs with ease and can tackle any terrain. The blue exterior and gray interior provide a classic and timeless look, while features like power windows, locks, and mirrors add convenience to every drive.

This F-150 XLT comes equipped with a wide range of features designed to enhance comfort and safety. With 196,000km on the odometer, it's ready to tackle your next adventure. You can find this truck at Westside Sales, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles.

Here are five of the features that make this F-150 XLT stand out:

  1. Powerful 5.4L 8-cylinder Engine: This truck is built to handle any task with its robust engine, providing plenty of power for towing, hauling, and off-roading.
  2. 4-Wheel Drive System: Experience confidence and control on any surface with the reliable 4-wheel drive system.
  3. Spacious and Comfortable Interior: With cloth seats and plenty of legroom, you and your passengers will enjoy every journey.
  4. Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors: Convenience is at your fingertips with these essential features.
  5. Safety Features: Peace of mind comes standard with features like anti-lock brakes and airbags.
  6. Remote start: Ready for cooler conditions!

1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Westside Sales

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2006 Ford F-150