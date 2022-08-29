$17,600+ tax & licensing
$17,600
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2006 Ford Mustang
2006 Ford Mustang
Convertible w/ 5-Speed Manual! American Racing Wheels!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$17,600
+ taxes & licensing
90,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9082654
- Stock #: SCV7822
- VIN: 1ZVFT84N065183866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 5-Speed M/T Mustang Convertible has just 90,000 KILOMETERS, and comes with a fresh Manitoba safety inspection. Extended warranties available. End of season sale priced at only $17,600!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
