Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford Mustang

90,000 KM

Details Description

$17,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Mustang

2006 Ford Mustang

Convertible w/ 5-Speed Manual! American Racing Wheels!

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Mustang

Convertible w/ 5-Speed Manual! American Racing Wheels!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 9082654
  2. 9082654
  3. 9082654
  4. 9082654
  5. 9082654
  6. 9082654
  7. 9082654
  8. 9082654
  9. 9082654
  10. 9082654
  11. 9082654
  12. 9082654
  13. 9082654
  14. 9082654
  15. 9082654
  16. 9082654
  17. 9082654
  18. 9082654
  19. 9082654
  20. 9082654
  21. 9082654
  22. 9082654
  23. 9082654
  24. 9082654
  25. 9082654
  26. 9082654
  27. 9082654
  28. 9082654
  29. 9082654
  30. 9082654
  31. 9082654
  32. 9082654
  33. 9082654
  34. 9082654
  35. 9082654
  36. 9082654
  37. 9082654
  38. 9082654
  39. 9082654
  40. 9082654
  41. 9082654
  42. 9082654
  43. 9082654
Contact Seller

$17,600

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9082654
  • Stock #: SCV7822
  • VIN: 1ZVFT84N065183866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** WOW! ...ONLY 90,000 KILOMETERS! *** MUST SEE CONDITION, LOCAL TRADE!! *** AMERICAN RACING WHEELS + GRAPHICS PACKAGE *** Cars like this don't come around often! Lovingly cared for, body and paint are in outstanding condition for the vintage. Engine compartment looks like it could be eaten off of, none of the telltale signs of being anything but summer driven. Interior nicely kept, non-smoker previous owner, carpets and seats all in excellent condition. Originally registered and driven in Nanaimo, B.C., the car made its way to Winnipeg in 2017 where it's stayed as one of many cars in the owner's collection. Used sparingly as a Sunday fair weather cruiser. 5 speed transmission shifts tight, clutch is strong. If you're in the market for a beautiful daily driver, or even just a summer toy, you owe it to yourself to check this one out! Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This 5-Speed M/T Mustang Convertible has just 90,000 KILOMETERS, and comes with a fresh Manitoba safety inspection. Extended warranties available. End of season sale priced at only $17,600!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2020 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 25,000 KM
$43,600 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 108,000 KM
$19,600 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 107,000 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory