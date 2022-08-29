Menu
2006 GMC Sierra 1500

198,352 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
2006 GMC Sierra 1500

2006 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 6.0L AWD | HD Trailering | Power Glass Sunroof | Cruise | Bose

2006 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 6.0L AWD | HD Trailering | Power Glass Sunroof | Cruise | Bose

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

198,352KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9317668
  • Stock #: WSD-227461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Pewter
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,352 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali AWD with 198,352 KM's, 6.0L V8, 4 Speed Automatic Transmission, HD Trailering, Power Glass Sunroof, Cruise Control, Bose Sound System, Available Now at McNaught Buick GMC!This Vehicle is being Sold as Traded (As-Is), a Safety Inspection Report can be provided upon request. The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Every vehicle comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
Cassette
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
6.0L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

