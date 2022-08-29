$11,900+ tax & licensing
2006 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali 6.0L AWD | HD Trailering | Power Glass Sunroof | Cruise | Bose
Location
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
$11,900
- Listing ID: 9317668
- Stock #: WSD-227461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Pewter
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,352 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali AWD with 198,352 KM's, 6.0L V8, 4 Speed Automatic Transmission, HD Trailering, Power Glass Sunroof, Cruise Control, Bose Sound System, Available Now at McNaught Buick GMC!This Vehicle is being Sold as Traded (As-Is), a Safety Inspection Report can be provided upon request. The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Every vehicle comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!
Vehicle Features
