2006 Honda CR-V

163,066 KM

Details Description

$8,561

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

EX-L Safetied! - Heated Seats - Leather - Sunroof

Location

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Sale

$8,561

+ taxes & licensing

163,066KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7640227
  • Stock #: F47356
  • VIN: JHLRD78966C807432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Opal Beige Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47356
  • Mileage 163,066 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

