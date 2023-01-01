Menu
2006 Honda Ridgeline

357,000 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2006 Honda Ridgeline

2006 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

2006 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

357,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10214037
  • VIN: 2HJYK16596H002643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 357,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination for certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $164.14 bi-weekly over 36 months at 6.99% OAC.

Visit our Website at http://famousmotors.ca/ to apply for financing or to get a pre-approval.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

