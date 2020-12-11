2006 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Exterior Roof Rack tinted windows Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 16" x 6.5" 5-spoke aluminum alloy wheels Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4 Spd Automatic Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

