Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Hyundai Tucson

133,860 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2006 Hyundai Tucson

2006 Hyundai Tucson

GLS As Traded*One Owner/New All Weather Tires*

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Hyundai Tucson

GLS As Traded*One Owner/New All Weather Tires*

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6363305
  2. 6363305
Contact Seller

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

133,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6363305
  • Stock #: F3RD8G
  • VIN: KM8JM72D36U308858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,860 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Please contact Goran at goran.mihajlov@birchwood.ca to proceed with purchase.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Driver Side Airbag
16" x 6.5" 5-spoke aluminum alloy wheels
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4 Spd Automatic Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 89,000 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 84,851 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 31,356 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory