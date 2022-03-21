Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Hyundai Tucson

123,173 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Contact Seller
2006 Hyundai Tucson

2006 Hyundai Tucson

GL 2.7L | Cruise Control | CD Player

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Hyundai Tucson

GL 2.7L | Cruise Control | CD Player

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

Contact Seller

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

123,173KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8923891
  • Stock #: WD-94202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,173 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Hyundai Tucson GL with 123,173 KM's, 2.7L V6 Engine, 4 Speed Automatic Transmission, Cruise Control, One Owner, AM/FM Radio, CD player, Available Now at McNaught Buick GMC!This Vehicle is being Sold as Traded (As-Is), a Safety Inspection Report can be provided upon request. The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Every vehicle comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

2012 Chrysler 300 LI...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Hyundai Tucson ...
 123,173 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150
94,975 KM
$41,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-786-XXXX

(click to show)

204-786-3811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory