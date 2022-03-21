$6,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-786-3811
2006 Hyundai Tucson
GL 2.7L | Cruise Control | CD Player
Location
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-786-3811
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8923891
- Stock #: WD-94202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,173 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Hyundai Tucson GL with 123,173 KM's, 2.7L V6 Engine, 4 Speed Automatic Transmission, Cruise Control, One Owner, AM/FM Radio, CD player, Available Now at McNaught Buick GMC!This Vehicle is being Sold as Traded (As-Is), a Safety Inspection Report can be provided upon request. The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Every vehicle comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.