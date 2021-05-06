2006 Itasca Horizon

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7138108

7138108 Stock #: W12614

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Class A Motorhome

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # W12614

Mileage 60,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.