Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Itasca Horizon

60,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

Contact Seller
2006 Itasca Horizon

2006 Itasca Horizon

36RD DIESEL

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Itasca Horizon

36RD DIESEL

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

  1. 7138108
  2. 7138108
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7138108
  • Stock #: W12614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Class A Motorhome
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # W12614
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please book a viewing appointment* Consumer Choice Award Winners 2021! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around. Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Camper Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carvista

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 93,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 98,920 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford Ranger Spo...
 125,069 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carvista

Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

877-245-XXXX

(click to show)

877-245-5756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory