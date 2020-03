2006 Kia Rio

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

4-speed automatic transmission w/OD

1.6L DOHC MPFI CVVT 16-valve I4 engine Convenience Tilt Steering Column

Remote fuel filler door release

Front seatback pockets

Front/rear door pockets

Dual sliding visors w/vanity mirrors & covers

Luggage hook on passenger headrest

Body-colour manual remote mirrors Exterior tinted windows

Front/rear black mud guards

P175/70R14 all-season tires

Ticket holder on black centre fascia Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Trim Body-colour door handles

Body-colour body-side mouldings

Body-colour bumpers

8-KPH bumpers

Honey comb black grille

Black & gray 2-tone cloth seat trim Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety (3) 3-point rear seat belts

Side-impact door beams

Driver/front passenger airbags

Childproof rear door locks

3-point height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners & load limiters

Child safety seat anchors

Pwr front vented disc/rear drum brakes Seating 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/adjustable outboard headrests Media / Nav / Comm Micro roof antenna

Single DIN AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player-inc: (4) speakers

Additional Features Rear window defroster w/timer

90-amp alternator

gas shock absorbers

4-speed heater w/air filter

45 litre fuel tank

55 amp/hr battery w/battery saver

Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs & stabilizer bar

T115/70D15 spare tire w/compact steel wheel

Portable/removable front ash tray w/illuminated cigarette lighter

14" x 5.0" steel wheels w/full wheel covers

Sliding & reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests-inc: height- adjustable driver seat w/integral fold-down armrest

Centre console w/storage-inc: (2) cup holders, 12-volt pwr outlet

(3) assist handles-inc: (1) front passenger, (2) rear w/integrated coat hooks

Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, LCD odometer w/trip meter, digital clock

Lighting-inc: front & centre cabin lamps, luggage lamp

Warning chimes-inc: seat belt, key-in-ignition

Warning lights-inc: door ajar, fuel cap/trunk open

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.