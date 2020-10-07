Menu
2006 Maserati Quattroporte

117,000 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

117,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6137646
  • VIN: ZAMCE39A760022979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alfieri Grey (Gray)
  • Interior Colour Black ()
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2006 MASERATI QUATTROPORTE PANINFARINI 4.2L FERARRI ENGINE 8 CYLINDER 5 passenger with ONLY 117,000kms, automatic transmission WITH MANUAL/TRIPRONIC/PADDLE SHIFT OPTION, keyless entry, heated leather seating, sunroof, GPS/NAVIGATION, FRONT AND BACK UP SENSORS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $16,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Additional coverages available for key fobs, tire & rims, paint less dent repair, and upholstery rip/tear/burn coverage.

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights
Pwr windows w/one-touch down
Auto-dimming heated folding pwr mirrors
Body-colored front/rear bumpers
Navigation System
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
ashtray
Carpeted cargo area
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Full Cloth Headliner
Side-Impact Bars
Limited slip rear differential
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Illuminated glove box
Front/rear cupholders
(2) 12-volt pwr outlets
Rear lip spoiler
seatback storage pockets
Front/rear reading lights
Carpeted floor covering
Chrome Interior Accents
Covered Dashboard Storage
Dome Light W/Fade
18" aluminum wheels
Front mud flaps
Driver/passenger door bins
Front/rear seatbelt pretensioners
Pwr rear sunblind
AIR COMPRESSOR
Illuminated driver/front passenger visor vanity mirrors
Projector beam lens bi-xenon headlights
Automatic rain-sensing speed-sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Leather 10-way pwr driver/front passenger bucket seats w/pwr-adjustable head head restraints
Front & rear center armrests w/storage
Remote pwr fuel/trunk release
Automatic dual-zone front climate control
Wood/leather instrument panel & door inserts
Auto-dimming day/night mirror
Chrome shift knob
Front underseat storage tray
Rear side window sunblinds
Driver/front passenger front airbags w/intelligent front passenger sensor
Side-impact overhead curtain airbags
Height-adjustable front seatbelts
3-point seatbelts in all positions
Analog instrumentation-inc: tachometer, trip computer, water temp, outside temp, clock
Full floor console w/covered storage, refrigerated box
Security system w/ignition disable, panic alarm
Simulated suede/leather rear seats w/pwr fore/aft/reclining adjustment, manually adjustable head restraints
4.2L DOHC MPFI V8 w/variable valve timing
6-speed manual transmission w/OD, automatic clutch, column-mounted shifter, sequential/automatic modes
Auto-leveling adaptive suspension
Chrome-tipped exhaust
Independent double-wishbone suspension-inc: stabilizer bars, coil springs
Bose AM/FM stereo w/CD-inc: seek-scan, radio data system, weather band, automatic equalizer, digital signal processor, (9) speakers
P245/45ZR18 BSW front tires
P285/40ZR18 BSW rear tires

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

