2006 Maserati Quattroporte

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Windows Rear Window Defroster Exterior Front fog lights Power Options Pwr windows w/one-touch down Auto-dimming heated folding pwr mirrors Trim Body-colored front/rear bumpers

Additional Features Navigation System CHROME DOOR HANDLES ashtray Carpeted cargo area Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Full Cloth Headliner Side-Impact Bars Limited slip rear differential 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes Illuminated glove box Front/rear cupholders (2) 12-volt pwr outlets Rear lip spoiler seatback storage pockets Front/rear reading lights Carpeted floor covering Chrome Interior Accents Covered Dashboard Storage Dome Light W/Fade 18" aluminum wheels Front mud flaps Driver/passenger door bins Front/rear seatbelt pretensioners Pwr rear sunblind AIR COMPRESSOR Illuminated driver/front passenger visor vanity mirrors Projector beam lens bi-xenon headlights Automatic rain-sensing speed-sensitive variable intermittent wipers Leather 10-way pwr driver/front passenger bucket seats w/pwr-adjustable head head restraints Front & rear center armrests w/storage Remote pwr fuel/trunk release Automatic dual-zone front climate control Wood/leather instrument panel & door inserts Auto-dimming day/night mirror Chrome shift knob Front underseat storage tray Rear side window sunblinds Driver/front passenger front airbags w/intelligent front passenger sensor Side-impact overhead curtain airbags Height-adjustable front seatbelts 3-point seatbelts in all positions Analog instrumentation-inc: tachometer, trip computer, water temp, outside temp, clock Full floor console w/covered storage, refrigerated box Security system w/ignition disable, panic alarm Simulated suede/leather rear seats w/pwr fore/aft/reclining adjustment, manually adjustable head restraints 4.2L DOHC MPFI V8 w/variable valve timing 6-speed manual transmission w/OD, automatic clutch, column-mounted shifter, sequential/automatic modes Auto-leveling adaptive suspension Chrome-tipped exhaust Independent double-wishbone suspension-inc: stabilizer bars, coil springs Bose AM/FM stereo w/CD-inc: seek-scan, radio data system, weather band, automatic equalizer, digital signal processor, (9) speakers P245/45ZR18 BSW front tires P285/40ZR18 BSW rear tires

