2006 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
New Arrival! This 2006 Mercedes Benz M-Class is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.
This SUV has 113,962 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
