$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2006 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2006 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 4MATIC

2006 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 4MATIC

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,962KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5128865
  • Stock #: 8154A
  • VIN: 4JGBB86E96A048356
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
New Arrival! This 2006 Mercedes Benz M-Class is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.

This SUV has 113,962 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.winnipegdodge.com/apply-now



Thank you for giving THE NEW WINNIPEG DODGE the opportunity to earn your business! We strive to give the best car buying experience along with the most aggressive pricing in the car industry! If you have any questions on this particular vehicle or any other vehicle, please check out our website at winnipegdodge.com. For immediate assistance call one of our sales associates at 204-774-4444. We are located at 3965 Portage ave. Unit 90 in the POINTE WEST AUTOMALL.

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with The New Winnipeg Dodge.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Winnipeg. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

