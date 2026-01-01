$16,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK
350 Roadster 3.5L
2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK
350 Roadster 3.5L
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$16,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
137,111KM
VIN WDBWK56F96F098379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 4980
- Mileage 137,111 KM
Vehicle Description
At McWilliam Auto, we operate as a one-price dealership. Our vehicles are competitively priced from the start to offer exceptional value and a transparent buying experience. All vehicle prices are firm and non-negotiable.in.
MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE3.5L V6 engine
7-speed automatic transmission
Rear-wheel drive
Sport-tuned suspension
Speed-sensitive power steering
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR)
Four-wheel ventilated disc brakesSAFETYDriver and front passenger airbags
Side-impact airbags
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Traction Control System
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
Brake Assist
Automatic headlights
Backup camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Remote keyless entry
Roll-over protection systemTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTAftermarket Apple CarPlay
Aftermarket Android Auto
Touchscreen multimedia system
Bluetooth connectivity
USB input
AM/FM radio
CD player
Steering wheel audio controls
Multi-function driver information displayCOMFORT / INTERIORHeated front seats
Leather seating surfaces
Power driver seat with 3-position memory
Power passenger seat
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power windows
Power door locks
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Cruise control
Tilt and telescopic steering column
Power mirrors
Auto-dimming rearview mirror
Center armrest with storageEXTERIOR / STYLINGPower retractable hardtop convertible roof
Automatic headlights
Fog lights
Body-colour exterior mirrors
Chrome exterior accents
Aluminum alloy wheels
Dual exhaust outlets
Heated power exterior mirrorsDEALER PERMIT No.4611
Stock Number#4980
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MBIMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
$16,980
+ taxes & licensing>
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK