2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK

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<br>At McWilliam Auto, we operate as a one-price dealership. Our vehicles are competitively priced from the start to offer exceptional value and a transparent buying experience. All vehicle prices are firm and non-negotiable.in.<br><br> MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE3.5L V6 engine<br data-start=in.44in. data-end=in.47in. /> 7-speed automatic transmission<br data-start=in.77in. data-end=in.80in. /> Rear-wheel drive<br data-start=in.96in. data-end=in.99in. /> Sport-tuned suspension<br data-start=in.121in. data-end=in.124in. /> Speed-sensitive power steering<br data-start=in.154in. data-end=in.157in. /> Electronic Stability Program (ESP)<br data-start=in.191in. data-end=in.194in. /> Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR)<br data-start=in.220in. data-end=in.223in. /> Four-wheel ventilated disc brakesSAFETYDriver and front passenger airbags<br data-start=in.306in. data-end=in.309in. /> Side-impact airbags<br data-start=in.328in. data-end=in.331in. /> Electronic Stability Program (ESP)<br data-start=in.365in. data-end=in.368in. /> Traction Control System<br data-start=in.391in. data-end=in.394in. /> Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)<br data-start=in.424in. data-end=in.427in. /> Brake Assist<br data-start=in.439in. data-end=in.442in. /> Automatic headlights<br data-start=in.462in. data-end=in.465in. /> Backup camera<br data-start=in.478in. data-end=in.481in. /> Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br data-start=in.512in. data-end=in.515in. /> Remote keyless entry<br data-start=in.535in. data-end=in.538in. /> Roll-over protection systemTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTAftermarket Apple CarPlay<br data-start=in.625in. data-end=in.628in. /> Aftermarket Android Auto<br data-start=in.652in. data-end=in.655in. /> Touchscreen multimedia system<br data-start=in.684in. data-end=in.687in. /> Bluetooth connectivity<br data-start=in.709in. data-end=in.712in. /> USB input<br data-start=in.721in. data-end=in.724in. /> AM/FM radio<br data-start=in.735in. data-end=in.738in. /> CD player<br data-start=in.747in. data-end=in.750in. /> Steering wheel audio controls<br data-start=in.779in. data-end=in.782in. /> Multi-function driver information displayCOMFORT / INTERIORHeated front seats<br data-start=in.869in. data-end=in.872in. /> Leather seating surfaces<br data-start=in.896in. data-end=in.899in. /> Power driver seat with 3-position memory<br data-start=in.939in. data-end=in.942in. /> Power passenger seat<br data-start=in.962in. data-end=in.965in. /> Dual-zone automatic climate control<br data-start=in.1000in. data-end=in.1003in. /> Power windows<br data-start=in.1016in. data-end=in.1019in. /> Power door locks<br data-start=in.1035in. data-end=in.1038in. /> Leather-wrapped steering wheel<br data-start=in.1068in. data-end=in.1071in. /> Cruise control<br data-start=in.1085in. data-end=in.1088in. /> Tilt and telescopic steering column<br data-start=in.1123in. data-end=in.1126in. /> Power mirrors<br data-start=in.1139in. data-end=in.1142in. /> Auto-dimming rearview mirror<br data-start=in.1170in. data-end=in.1173in. /> Center armrest with storageEXTERIOR / STYLINGPower retractable hardtop convertible roof<br data-start=in.1270in. data-end=in.1273in. /> Automatic headlights<br data-start=in.1293in. data-end=in.1296in. /> Fog lights<br data-start=in.1306in. data-end=in.1309in. /> Body-colour exterior mirrors<br data-start=in.1337in. data-end=in.1340in. /> Chrome exterior accents<br data-start=in.1363in. data-end=in.1366in. /> Aluminum alloy wheels<br data-start=in.1387in. data-end=in.1390in. /> Dual exhaust outlets<br data-start=in.1410in. data-end=in.1413in. /> Heated power exterior mirrorsDEALER PERMIT No.4611<br data-start=in.1476in. data-end=in.1479in. /> Stock Number#4980<br data-start=in.1500in. data-end=in.1503in. /> McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MBIMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self.

2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK

137,111 KM

Details Description

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK

350 Roadster 3.5L

Watch This Vehicle
14420688

2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK

350 Roadster 3.5L

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

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Contact Seller

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
137,111KM
VIN WDBWK56F96F098379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 4980
  • Mileage 137,111 KM

Vehicle Description


At McWilliam Auto, we operate as a one-price dealership. Our vehicles are competitively priced from the start to offer exceptional value and a transparent buying experience. All vehicle prices are firm and non-negotiable.in.

MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE3.5L V6 engine
7-speed automatic transmission
Rear-wheel drive
Sport-tuned suspension
Speed-sensitive power steering
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR)
Four-wheel ventilated disc brakesSAFETYDriver and front passenger airbags
Side-impact airbags
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Traction Control System
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
Brake Assist
Automatic headlights
Backup camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Remote keyless entry
Roll-over protection systemTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTAftermarket Apple CarPlay
Aftermarket Android Auto
Touchscreen multimedia system
Bluetooth connectivity
USB input
AM/FM radio
CD player
Steering wheel audio controls
Multi-function driver information displayCOMFORT / INTERIORHeated front seats
Leather seating surfaces
Power driver seat with 3-position memory
Power passenger seat
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power windows
Power door locks
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Cruise control
Tilt and telescopic steering column
Power mirrors
Auto-dimming rearview mirror
Center armrest with storageEXTERIOR / STYLINGPower retractable hardtop convertible roof
Automatic headlights
Fog lights
Body-colour exterior mirrors
Chrome exterior accents
Aluminum alloy wheels
Dual exhaust outlets
Heated power exterior mirrorsDEALER PERMIT No.4611
Stock Number#4980
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MBIMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

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204-298-XXXX

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204-298-8938

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$16,980

+ taxes & licensing>

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK