2006 Nissan X-Trail
SE
2006 Nissan X-Trail
SE
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10967.1
- Mileage 214,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Very affordable 4 wheel drive import, 2006 Nissan Xtrail Se, Power sunroof, air conditioning and Remote start, Newe stereo with Blue tooth, Power windows locks and cruise control 4 cylinder Automatic transmission with selectable 4 wheel drive, New Tires, Light Gold exterior with gray cloth interior, Drives Great, lots of cargo space. Good car history with no major accidents, Just serviced and safetied. As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. $7,450. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
Vehicle Features
Westside Sales
204-488-3793