Very affordable 4 wheel drive import,  2006 Nissan Xtrail Se, Power sunroof, air conditioning and Remote start, Newe stereo with Blue tooth,  Power windows locks and cruise control  4 cylinder  Automatic transmission with selectable 4 wheel drive, New Tires, Light Gold exterior with gray cloth interior, Drives Great, lots of cargo space. Good car history with no major accidents, Just serviced and safetied. As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  $7,450. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

2006 Nissan X-Trail

214,600 KM

Details Description Features

12453172

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
214,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8BT08V56W207039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10967.1
  • Mileage 214,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Very affordable 4 wheel drive import,  2006 Nissan Xtrail Se, Power sunroof, air conditioning and Remote start, Newe stereo with Blue tooth,  Power windows locks and cruise control  4 cylinder  Automatic transmission with selectable 4 wheel drive, New Tires, Light Gold exterior with gray cloth interior, Drives Great, lots of cargo space. Good car history with no major accidents, Just serviced and safetied. As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  $7,450. plus taxes.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

