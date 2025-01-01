Menu
Act Quickly!!!low mileage and a really great shape throughout, clean title with no major accidents.This one Has everything youre looking for... economy, performance and value. 4 cyl automatic transmission and air conditioning . Safety certified and just serviced ready for its new owner. Call 204 488 3793 to set up a time to view this car. Price and only 7450+ taxes. Westside Sales Limited. 1461 Waverly St. Dealer permit #9491.

2006 Pontiac G5

70,140 KM

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
70,140KM
VIN 1G2AJ58F367646502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11147.0
  • Mileage 70,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Act Quickly!!!low mileage and a really great shape throughout, clean title with no major accidents.This one Has everything you're looking for... economy, performance and value. 4 cyl automatic transmission and air conditioning . Safety certified and just serviced ready for its new owner. Call 204 488 3793 to set up a time to view this car. Price and only 7450+ taxes. Westside Sales Limited. 1461 Waverly St. Dealer permit #9491.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

