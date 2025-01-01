$7,450+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Pontiac G5
Base
2006 Pontiac G5
Base
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,140KM
VIN 1G2AJ58F367646502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11147.0
- Mileage 70,140 KM
Vehicle Description
Act Quickly!!!low mileage and a really great shape throughout, clean title with no major accidents.This one Has everything you're looking for... economy, performance and value. 4 cyl automatic transmission and air conditioning . Safety certified and just serviced ready for its new owner. Call 204 488 3793 to set up a time to view this car. Price and only 7450+ taxes. Westside Sales Limited. 1461 Waverly St. Dealer permit #9491.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Interior
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westside Sales
2006 Pontiac G5 Base 70,140 KM $7,450 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL 156,000 KM $12,950 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix 184,000 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
Email Westside Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
$7,450
+ taxes & licensing>
Westside Sales
204-488-3793
2006 Pontiac G5