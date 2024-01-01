$19,988+ tax & licensing
2006 Regal 2400
395 Hours
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # RGMMB5040606
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
No Payments for up to 6 months! Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 4 consecutive years! 2021-2024! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! Great condition for its age! Powered by a 8.1L Volvo Penta V8, and dual counter rotating props. This boat will push 45MPH! On trade from a loving owner, and kept on a lift its entire life.
Only 395 hours and recent engine service and new batteries.
Includes matching trailer.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
