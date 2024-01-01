Menu
Account
Sign In
No Payments for up to 6 months! Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 4 consecutive years! 2021-2024! Dont play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! Great condition for its age! Powered by a 8.1L Volvo Penta V8, and dual counter rotating props. This boat will push 45MPH! On trade from a loving owner, and kept on a lift its entire life. Only 395 hours and recent engine service and new batteries. Includes matching trailer.

2006 Regal 2400

Details Description

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Regal 2400

395 Hours

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Regal 2400

395 Hours

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

  1. 11547984
  2. 11547984
  3. 11547984
  4. 11547984
  5. 11547984
  6. 11547984
  7. 11547984
  8. 11547984
  9. 11547984
  10. 11547984
  11. 11547984
  12. 11547984
  13. 11547984
  14. 11547984
  15. 11547984
  16. 11547984
  17. 11547984
  18. 11547984
  19. 11547984
  20. 11547984
  21. 11547984
  22. 11547984
  23. 11547984
  24. 11547984
  25. 11547984
Contact Seller

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # RGMMB5040606
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

No Payments for up to 6 months! Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 4 consecutive years! 2021-2024! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! Great condition for its age! Powered by a 8.1L Volvo Penta V8, and dual counter rotating props. This boat will push 45MPH! On trade from a loving owner, and kept on a lift its entire life.

Only 395 hours and recent engine service and new batteries.

Includes matching trailer.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carvista

Used 2018 Kia Rio 5-Door LX+ Auto for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Kia Rio 5-Door LX+ Auto 63,128 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT FX4 -5'5
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT FX4 -5'5" BOX - 3.5L ECOBOOST 118,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE 2.0L AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 GMC Terrain SLE 2.0L AWD 82,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carvista

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

877-245-XXXX

(click to show)

877-245-5756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

Contact Seller
2006 Regal 2400