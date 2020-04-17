Menu
2006 Suzuki Aerio

SE

2006 Suzuki Aerio

SE

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

$3,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 194,132KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4882689
  • Stock #: 1611
Exterior Colour
Pearl Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

REDWOOD AUTO
NEW SAFETY
COMMAND STARTER
CLEAN CARPROOF NO REBUILT
asking $3490 or best offer
For more inquiries contact us at

shop: 204-421-7767
Cell: 204-999-5858
Cell 204-930-3849

You can also visit our location at
600 Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg Mb
Our Working hours are
Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM
Sunday- Closed

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Dual sun visors w/vanity mirrors
  • (2) coat hooks
  • Front door pockets
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 4-speed automatic transmission
Windows
  • REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
  • Rear Window Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Power Options
  • Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
  • Pwr windows
  • Pwr door locks
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr mirrors
Exterior
  • Halogen Headlights
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • 3-point ELR seat belts for all positions
  • Front seat belt pre-tensioners
  • Rear seat lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
  • Driver & front passenger side air bags
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Rear strut suspension w/coil springs
  • Front MacPherson strut suspension
Seating
  • 60/40 split folding rear seat w/(3) head restraints
Additional Features
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver footrest
  • 50 litre fuel tank
  • Front map lights
  • Side-impact beams
  • FRONT/REAR ASHTRAYS
  • Outside temp gauge
  • 3-position centre cabin light
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • rear drum brakes
  • Tilt steering wheel w/audio controls
  • Driver & front passenger frontal air bags
  • Lights-on & key-in-ignition reminders
  • Low fuel indicator
  • Front/rear door armrests
  • Front/rear passenger assist grips
  • Driver side front seatback map pocket
  • Analog gauges w/tach
  • AM/FM/CD stereo w/MP3-inc: (6) speakers
  • Cloth reclining front bucket seats w/head restraints, driver side height adjuster & armrest
  • Cup holders-inc: (2) front, (1) rear
  • 14" steel wheels
  • 2.3L DOHC MFI 16-valve 4-cyl engine
  • P185/65R14 tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

