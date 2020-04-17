2006 Suzuki Aerio

- Comfort
-
- Convenience
-
- Intermittent Wipers
- Floor mats
- Dual sun visors w/vanity mirrors
- (2) coat hooks
- Front door pockets
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- 4-speed automatic transmission
- Windows
-
- REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
- Rear Window Defroster
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Power Options
-
- Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
- Pwr windows
- Pwr door locks
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr mirrors
- Exterior
-
- Safety
-
- Child safety rear door locks
- 3-point ELR seat belts for all positions
- Front seat belt pre-tensioners
- Rear seat lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
- Driver & front passenger side air bags
- Trim
-
- Suspension
-
- Rear strut suspension w/coil springs
- Front MacPherson strut suspension
- Seating
-
- 60/40 split folding rear seat w/(3) head restraints
- Additional Features
-
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver footrest
- 50 litre fuel tank
- Front map lights
- Side-impact beams
- FRONT/REAR ASHTRAYS
- Outside temp gauge
- 3-position centre cabin light
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- rear drum brakes
- Tilt steering wheel w/audio controls
- Driver & front passenger frontal air bags
- Lights-on & key-in-ignition reminders
- Low fuel indicator
- Front/rear door armrests
- Front/rear passenger assist grips
- Driver side front seatback map pocket
- Analog gauges w/tach
- AM/FM/CD stereo w/MP3-inc: (6) speakers
- Cloth reclining front bucket seats w/head restraints, driver side height adjuster & armrest
- Cup holders-inc: (2) front, (1) rear
- 14" steel wheels
- 2.3L DOHC MFI 16-valve 4-cyl engine
- P185/65R14 tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.