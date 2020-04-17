2006 Suzuki Aerio

Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Dual sun visors w/vanity mirrors

(2) coat hooks

Front door pockets Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

4-speed automatic transmission Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER

Rear Window Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Power Options Auxiliary Pwr Outlet

Pwr windows

Pwr door locks

Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr mirrors Exterior Halogen Headlights Safety Child safety rear door locks

3-point ELR seat belts for all positions

Front seat belt pre-tensioners

Rear seat lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)

Driver & front passenger side air bags Trim Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Rear strut suspension w/coil springs

Front MacPherson strut suspension Seating 60/40 split folding rear seat w/(3) head restraints

Additional Features Front-wheel drive

Driver footrest

50 litre fuel tank

Front map lights

Side-impact beams

FRONT/REAR ASHTRAYS

Outside temp gauge

3-position centre cabin light

Front Ventilated disc brakes

rear drum brakes

Tilt steering wheel w/audio controls

Driver & front passenger frontal air bags

Lights-on & key-in-ignition reminders

Low fuel indicator

Front/rear door armrests

Front/rear passenger assist grips

Driver side front seatback map pocket

Analog gauges w/tach

AM/FM/CD stereo w/MP3-inc: (6) speakers

Cloth reclining front bucket seats w/head restraints, driver side height adjuster & armrest

Cup holders-inc: (2) front, (1) rear

14" steel wheels

2.3L DOHC MFI 16-valve 4-cyl engine

P185/65R14 tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.