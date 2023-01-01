Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Corolla

137,000 KM

Details Description

$9,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Corolla

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

  1. 10606542
  2. 10606542
  3. 10606542
  4. 10606542
  5. 10606542
  6. 10606542
  7. 10606542
  8. 10606542
  9. 10606542
  10. 10606542
  11. 10606542
  12. 10606542
  13. 10606542
Contact Seller

$9,986

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10606542
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E36C678328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL ONE OWNER !! ELDERLY LADY OWNED !! VERY WELL MAINTAINED!! ESTATE SALE!! ECONOMICAL !! RELIABLE TOYOTA COROLLA WITH ULTRA LOW KMS!! ONLY 137 000KMS!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! READY FOR YOU FOR $9,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY IS AVIALABLE!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

2014 Chrysler Town &...
 175,000 KM
$19,986 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Grand Cher...
 203,000 KM
$14,986 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Sonata ...
 0 KM
$12,986 + tax & lic

Email Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

Call Dealer

204-941-XXXX

(click to show)

204-941-9080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory