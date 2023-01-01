$9,986+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-941-9080
2006 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.
1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3
204-941-9080
$9,986
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10606542
- VIN: 2T1BR32E36C678328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL ONE OWNER !! ELDERLY LADY OWNED !! VERY WELL MAINTAINED!! ESTATE SALE!! ECONOMICAL !! RELIABLE TOYOTA COROLLA WITH ULTRA LOW KMS!! ONLY 137 000KMS!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! READY FOR YOU FOR $9,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY IS AVIALABLE!! VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.