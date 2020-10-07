Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Corolla

122,579 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Corolla

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE/Sport/LE Locally Owned

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE/Sport/LE Locally Owned

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

122,579KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5837724
  • Stock #: F3KK9G
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E06C623822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,579 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Toyota Corolla Gray Sport 15" x 6" Silver Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo CD, CD player, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering.


Recent Arrival! 1.8L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Child safety rear door locks
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering-Power
Brakes-Type-Front Disc/Rear Drum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2017 Honda Civic EX ...
 81,882 KM
$19,880 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX ...
 65,011 KM
$16,880 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 35,214 KM
$31,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory