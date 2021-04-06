Menu
2006 Toyota Corolla

221,653 KM

Details Description Features

$6,490

+ tax & licensing
$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

2006 Toyota Corolla

2006 Toyota Corolla

LE

2006 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

$6,490

+ taxes & licensing

221,653KM
Used
  Stock #: 1732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1732
  • Mileage 221,653 KM

Vehicle Description


NEW SAFETY

Clean Carproof No Rebuilt

Warranties and Financing available

asking $6490 or best offer

For more inquiries contact us at

Dealer permit # 4895


shop: 204-421-7767

Cell: 204-999-5858

Cell 204-930-3849


You can also visit our location at

600 Redwood Avenue

Winnipeg Mb

Our Working hours are

Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM

Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

