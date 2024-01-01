Menu
2006 Toyota Highlander

149,209 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Highlander

7-Passenger

2006 Toyota Highlander

7-Passenger

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,209KM
VIN JTEEP21A560154177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bluestone Metallic
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 149,209 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry System
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
glove box
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Cigarette lighter
Carpeted floor mats
Accessory pwr outlets
Front seatback storage pockets
Front/rear cup holders
Passenger assist grips
Front centre console box
Metallic dash accents
Illuminated ignition key bezel
Overhead sunglasses storage
Cargo area tonneau cover
Cargo area tie-down rings
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Foldable armrests
Tire pressure warning system
Front reclining captain seats w/driver seat vertical adjustment
Vertically-adjustable headrests
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, dual trip odometer
Lights-inc: map, glove box, cargo area, courtesy
Warning lights-inc: door ajar, low washer fluid, low fuel

Exterior

Roof Rack
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Privacy Glass
Colour-keyed door handles
Colour-keyed body-side mouldings
Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
Colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors
Colour-keyed grille
Colour-keyed splash guards
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer

Mechanical

Stainless Steel exhaust system
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
gas shock absorbers
Front tow hook
HD battery/starter/alternator/heater
P225/70R16 all-season tires
Anti-vibration subframe
Full-time four wheel drive
4-wheel independent MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs
Pwr ventilated front\solid rear disc brakes
3.3L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: transmission cooler
72.5 litre fuel tank w/remote fuel lid release

Safety

Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child protector rear door locks
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
3-point lap/shoulder safety belts for all seating positions
Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters

Additional Features

cargo area
courtesy
Lights-inc: map

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2006 Toyota Highlander