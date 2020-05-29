2006 Toyota Highlander

Convenience Cruise Control

FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL

Door Map Pockets

Cigarette lighter

Carpeted floor mats

Front seatback storage pockets

Front/rear cup holders

Front centre console box Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry System Exterior Roof Rack Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER

Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock

AM/FM stereo w/cassette & CD player-inc: (6) speakers Safety Fog Lamps

Anchor points for child restraint seats

Child protector rear door locks

Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags

Front passenger airbag status indicator Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Seating Rear seat heater ducts

60/40 split-fold reclining/sliding rear seat Power Options Accessory pwr outlets

Electric pwr rack & pinion steering Trim Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers

Colour-keyed grille

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Rear window defroster w/timer

Colour-keyed door handles

Colour-keyed body-side mouldings

Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors

gas shock absorbers

Passenger assist grips

Front tow hook

HD battery/starter/alternator/heater

Metallic dash accents

Coat hooks

Illuminated ignition key bezel

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Overhead sunglasses storage

Cargo area tonneau cover

Colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors

LED tail lamps

Cargo area tie-down rings

Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down

Colour-keyed splash guards

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer

Foldable armrests

3-point lap/shoulder safety belts for all seating positions

Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters

17" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks

Full fabric seats

Front reclining captain seats w/driver seat vertical adjustment

Vertically-adjustable headrests

P225/65R17 all-season tires

Air conditioning/climate control-inc: cabin air filter

Integrated regenerative braking system

Anti-vibration subframe

4-wheel independent MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs

Halogen headlamps-inc: projector-style low beams, auto cancel system

Lights-inc: front/rear area, glove box, cargo area, courtesy

Warning lights-inc: door ajar, low washer fluid, low fuel

3.3L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 hybrid engine-inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

65 litre fuel tank w/remote fuel lid release

Electronically-controlled continuously-variable transmission (ECVT)-inc: pwr split device, transmission cooler

Electronically-controlled hydraulic braking system

On-demand electronic four wheel drive

Pwr ventilated front\solid rear disc brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.