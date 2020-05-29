Menu
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

New York Auto

204-612-5098

2006 Toyota Highlander

2006 Toyota Highlander

2006 Toyota Highlander

Location

New York Auto

1585 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Y2

204-612-5098

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 327,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5139101
  • VIN: JTEHW21A860027391
Exterior Colour
Sonora Gold Pearl (Tan)
Interior Colour
Grey (02)
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder

NEW SAFETY HYBRID WORK PERFECT 90 DAY ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WARRANTY
GAS SAVER 4WD AC HEAT POWER WINDOW POWER DOOR CRUISE CONTROL RUNS DRIVE GRAET
MUST SEE OR CALL 2046125098 OR VISIT 1585 MAIN ST AT NEW YORK AUTO

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Cigarette lighter
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Front seatback storage pockets
  • Front/rear cup holders
  • Front centre console box
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry System
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
Windows
  • REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
  • AM/FM stereo w/cassette & CD player-inc: (6) speakers
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Anchor points for child restraint seats
  • Child protector rear door locks
  • Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
  • Front passenger airbag status indicator
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • 60/40 split-fold reclining/sliding rear seat
Power Options
  • Accessory pwr outlets
  • Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Trim
  • Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
  • Colour-keyed grille
Additional Features
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • Colour-keyed body-side mouldings
  • Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
  • gas shock absorbers
  • Passenger assist grips
  • Front tow hook
  • HD battery/starter/alternator/heater
  • Metallic dash accents
  • Coat hooks
  • Illuminated ignition key bezel
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Overhead sunglasses storage
  • Cargo area tonneau cover
  • Colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors
  • LED tail lamps
  • Cargo area tie-down rings
  • Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
  • Colour-keyed splash guards
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
  • Foldable armrests
  • 3-point lap/shoulder safety belts for all seating positions
  • Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters
  • 17" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
  • Full fabric seats
  • Front reclining captain seats w/driver seat vertical adjustment
  • Vertically-adjustable headrests
  • P225/65R17 all-season tires
  • Air conditioning/climate control-inc: cabin air filter
  • Integrated regenerative braking system
  • Anti-vibration subframe
  • 4-wheel independent MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs
  • Halogen headlamps-inc: projector-style low beams, auto cancel system
  • Lights-inc: front/rear area, glove box, cargo area, courtesy
  • Warning lights-inc: door ajar, low washer fluid, low fuel
  • 3.3L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 hybrid engine-inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
  • 65 litre fuel tank w/remote fuel lid release
  • Electronically-controlled continuously-variable transmission (ECVT)-inc: pwr split device, transmission cooler
  • Electronically-controlled hydraulic braking system
  • On-demand electronic four wheel drive
  • Pwr ventilated front\solid rear disc brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

