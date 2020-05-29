2006 Toyota Highlander

- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL
- Door Map Pockets
- Cigarette lighter
- Carpeted floor mats
- Front seatback storage pockets
- Front/rear cup holders
- Front centre console box
- Comfort
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry System
- Exterior
- Windows
- REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
- Privacy Glass
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Digital clock
- AM/FM stereo w/cassette & CD player-inc: (6) speakers
- Safety
- Fog Lamps
- Anchor points for child restraint seats
- Child protector rear door locks
- Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
- Front passenger airbag status indicator
- Powertrain
- Seating
- Rear seat heater ducts
- 60/40 split-fold reclining/sliding rear seat
- Power Options
- Accessory pwr outlets
- Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
- Trim
- Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
- Colour-keyed grille
- Additional Features
- Stainless Steel exhaust system
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Colour-keyed door handles
- Colour-keyed body-side mouldings
- Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
- gas shock absorbers
- Passenger assist grips
- Front tow hook
- HD battery/starter/alternator/heater
- Metallic dash accents
- Coat hooks
- Illuminated ignition key bezel
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Overhead sunglasses storage
- Cargo area tonneau cover
- Colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors
- LED tail lamps
- Cargo area tie-down rings
- Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
- Colour-keyed splash guards
- Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
- Foldable armrests
- 3-point lap/shoulder safety belts for all seating positions
- Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters
- 17" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
- Full fabric seats
- Front reclining captain seats w/driver seat vertical adjustment
- Vertically-adjustable headrests
- P225/65R17 all-season tires
- Air conditioning/climate control-inc: cabin air filter
- Integrated regenerative braking system
- Anti-vibration subframe
- 4-wheel independent MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs
- Halogen headlamps-inc: projector-style low beams, auto cancel system
- Lights-inc: front/rear area, glove box, cargo area, courtesy
- Warning lights-inc: door ajar, low washer fluid, low fuel
- 3.3L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 hybrid engine-inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
- 65 litre fuel tank w/remote fuel lid release
- Electronically-controlled continuously-variable transmission (ECVT)-inc: pwr split device, transmission cooler
- Electronically-controlled hydraulic braking system
- On-demand electronic four wheel drive
- Pwr ventilated front\solid rear disc brakes
